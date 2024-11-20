This Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate Stella Standingbear, the first Lakota artist to achieve historic wins at the 2023 Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards, where she claimed Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Music Video of the Year. These victories are a testament to her transformative impact on the music industry, blending her Lakota roots with a unique, genre-defying sound.

From Salt Lake City to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Stella’s rise in music is unstoppable. Her breakout single, “Home Runs,” became a viral sensation, hitting #1 on the NCI FM Indigenous Music Countdown and earning national attention, including a feature on Fox 13 News Utah. Since then, she has shared the stage with stars like Kirko Bangz, Montana of 300, and KYLE, while gaining endorsements from icons like Queen Latifah and Waka Flocka Flame.

Recently, Stella taped On the Radar and Daily Gems out of NYC with air dates dropping soon and was featured in Teen Vogue.

Stella’s influence extends to social media, where her remix of “SKODEN” went viral across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, solidifying her as a force in the digital space. Her trailblazing achievements remind us of the power of representation and the resilience of Indigenous communities. Her music and impact continue to inspire a new generation of Native artists and redefine the future of hip-hop.

As her journey unfolds, Stella is undoubtedly a rising star with even greater accomplishments on the horizon.