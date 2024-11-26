Following collaborations with the late Fatman Scoop, P-Lo, and LaRussell on top of a strong co-sign from Bootleg Kev among other key industries figures, Bay Area native Miles Minnick (TW/IG) connects with San Diego’s Jon Keith (TW/IG) for a West Coast rap anthem titled “HIM.” Produced by Jon, who signed with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkin’s Alienz Alive label over the Summer and left a lasting impression after scorching his On The Radar freestyle, the collaboration serves as the first look into what fans can expect from their forthcoming WEST INDIES project.

“For us, we want to make something of substance that has the sound of the culture that birthed us. West Coast culture. The song represents the boldness we get from knowing that Big G will slide on our behalf regardless of the situation,” said Minnick when asked about the pair’s new release.

“We wanted to make a song that brought believers together but also unified the whole West Coast. We love our state and really want to see God move through California,” echoes Keith in a press statement about the single.