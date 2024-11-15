Namibia native IMRSQD makes his righteous return alongside in-house producer Moflo Music with Bossa nova inspired single “Backstroke Freddy,” following the audio release of “Don’t Do Molly” and music video for “Bobby.” The Dolby Atmos ready record, which features Sammie Lee on the keys, is centered around idea of feeling astray in a broken world; trying to find your way but drowning/swimming in a sea of sorrow and confusion.

“I wrote this song while I was on holiday in Scotland. It has a relatable theme of being lost somewhere trying to get back on track with where you were heading originally,” says the Indie Pop / Rock recording artist in a quote about his latest leak.