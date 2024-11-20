There are a myriad of ways you can approach a sequel, but most fall in the line of an extension of the previous story with multiple justifications as to why it exists. It becomes trickier as the length of time between films grows longer. It’s been 24 years since 2000’s ‘Gladiator,’ a story of a warrior bent on revenge against a tyrannical ruler in hopes of a better Rome for everyone. But there’s the issue of Russell Crowe’s Maximus dying in the end – a would be a natural conclusion to this story. Upon thinking about a possible sequel, Ridley Scott wrestled with ideas on bringing it to fruition, even looking to Nick Cave to write a fantastical story with Maximus in purgatory.

We have arrived at ‘Gladiator II,’ and the result is falling in love with retelling the first story through a new generation at the expense of the more interesting subtext. Does the world automatically heed the calls from a hero and become better for his sacrifice?

In the case of Rome, 16 years after the events of ‘Gladiator,’ not so much. The deaths of Commodus and Maximus paved the way for maniacal, morally compromised co-emperor brothers Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) to use the massive Roman war chest to destroy surrounding colonies. Their unchecked ambition will soon infringe on Lucius (Paul Mescal), Maximus’s son, who lives quietly as a farmer in North Africa with his wife. Unfortunately, the knock of war arrives at Lucius’s doorstep, and the eventual perils mirror the ones of his deceased father. He sees his wife get killed in battle and is eventually taken into servitude, where he will do battle at the Colosseum. Scott throws everything but the kitchen sink at Lucius and his fellow competitors, ranging from ravenous CGI baboons, sharks, and a champion armed with a rhino.

Eventually, Lucius’s triumphs make him a man of the people under the tutelage and watchful eye of Macrinus (played by a charismatic Denzel Washington). Macrinus implores Lucius to use his rage to overcome every obstacle he’s about to face. Despite his overt eagerness to help, Macrinus has his ambitions (which Washington takes to the highest level). Scott and writer David Scarpa introduce a parallel story alongside the legacy one. How long will it be until the Roman empire eventually eats itself due to unchecked conquest and backstabbing? The most thrilling part of that ordeal is how Washington moves within Macrinus’s character – how he delivers dialogue unbeknownst to the characters he’s manipulating is exquisite to watch. Another piece to the possible coup puzzle comes from General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal). He’s extremely wary of the endless wars Rome is raging and plans to lead a secret rebellion against the uncouth emperors. Yes, there is a hidden army involved.

The political chess game happening beyond the violence will make this experience somewhat worth it. ‘Gladiator II’ suffers because it clings to reminding you that its predecessor occurred continually. Paul Mescal’s Lucius suffers the most in this regard; he is not allowed the opportunity to put his own imprint on this franchise. The film echoes Maximus’s speeches, which show little differentiation between Lucius and Maximus’s characters. A returning Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) discovers that the son she sent away has returned to Rome. Much of the time set aside for mother and son making amends is preoccupied with reminding us who Maximus is and what he did. Before the film begins, there is a beautiful watercolor-like rundown of what happened in the first film. It’s to be expected that there will be flashbacks to certain scenes tying specific family themes together. “Gladiator II” doesn’t seem to have the confidence to let its own story exist – instead, it comes to a self-fulfilling prophecy of a son living within his father’s shadow.

If anything, “Gladiator II” gives off a sadness about killing off its famous protagonist in 2000 and not logically being able to use him again. What we do in life echoes throughout eternity—that goes double for movie franchises. Scott brings a heavy layer of spectacle to this sequel with violent fight sequences, whether by land, sea, or in the confines of a bloodthirsty crowd. Legacy is touched upon, which has a different meaning for characters ranging from Macrinus to Lucius and Marcus Acacius alike. But if Rome were facing a unique challenge, it probably would have been better served not being preoccupied with chasing ghosts.