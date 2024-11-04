After “Let’s Go,” emerging star Drea Dominique returns with the seductive new single “Bad Chick.” She teased the new collaboration in early October. In the visual, the reality star-turned-recording artist hosts a party that involves guests sneaking off for a rendezvous. Dominique entices her love interest with passionate foreplay and hypnotizing lyrics.

ANF (Ain’t Never Fold) accompanies Drea’s bad image with a slick verse that idolizes the star, bestowing the world at her feet. The collaborators’ chemistry is undeniable, and there are hopes of more to come from them together in the future. “Bad Chick” follows a string of new releases by Dominique that prepares an upcoming project currently in the works.

Drea Dominique began her music career by appearing in high-profile music videos with artists like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke. In early 2021, she released her debut project, “Toy Box,” which featured standout singles “Catch My Wave” with AD and “Waiting” with Inkmonstarr. Her music showcases a smooth R&B style fused with pop and hip-hop influences.

“Bad Chick” is available everywhere via Blessed Beyonce Entertainment. After the stream, feel free to follow Drea Dominique on social media for daily updates and more.