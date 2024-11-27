Wargaming and World of Tanks Blitz, the cross-platform, free-to-play, action tank game, are partnering with deadmau5 for a groundbreaking holiday dance party. Known for his iconic music and unique style, deadmau5 is not only one of the most influential electronic music artists, but also a passionate gamer, making this a perfect match. The collaboration kicks off today with the release of an exclusive video featuring a new deadmau5 high-energy track “Familiars”.

In the trailer, deadmau5 escapes from his on-set reality, transforming into his iconic mau5head persona to take command of his controller tank. He embarks on a vibrant journey through the city, turning a dull urban landscape into a pulsating, colorful holiday metropolis.

World of Tanks Blitz x deadmau5: Familiars

“World of Tanks Blitz has always been wild, rebellious and fearless,” said Thaine Lyman, General Manager at MS-1 Studio, Wargaming. “This holiday, we’re shaking things up and giving our players a fresh twist on the season’s festivities. deadmau5 brings his electrifying style and injects a whole new vibe into World of Tanks Blitz.”

Starting December 2, tankers can join the Blitz x deadmau5 celebration with the pre-party, leading into the main “deadmau5 in the House” event running through December 26. Players can expect a fusion of music and gameplay as well as exclusive content and prizes throughout. Get ready for some epic drops, including:

mau5tank: a custom deadmau5 controller tank loaded with music making gear, speakers, lights, and laser effects

set of unique camos, one of which – Blink camo – was inspired by deadmau5’s infamous Nyanborghini Purracan

3 exclusive masks featuring deamau5’ mau5head silhouette with special designs

2 new deadmau5-themed quests

In addition to the above content, there will be numerous other collectibles for players to gather throughout the event.