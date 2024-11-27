Camie Liz has released her new single, “Puede Ser”, a poignant exploration of love’s fragility and the heartbreak of being unheard. The track marks a career-defining collaboration with Jorge Luis Borrego, the acclaimed songwriter and publisher known for his work with Selena. The partnership took root at the Festival de la Voz y La Canción Internacional, where Camie delivered a mesmerizing performance of her original song, “Maybe,” that earned her a win. Borrego, moved by her style and stage presence, extended an invitation to collaborate—a moment Camie describes as transformative.

“The real prize of the competition was having someone with Jorge’s depth of experience recognize the heart in my music and feel inspired enough by it to collaborate,” explains Camie. “It’s a moment that has profoundly validated my journey as an artist.”

With the release of “Puede Ser,” Camie Liz continues to build a reputation as an artist unafraid to bare her soul through her music. Her ability to weave vulnerability and strength into every song makes her a standout voice.

"Puede Ser" is available now.

