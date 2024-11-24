Brooklyn based, independent artist Vernon Hill, AKA Nuk, introduces a style of music that blends trap and rap. With his latest release, Manhunt, Nuk brings lyrics with honesty in a true street style fashion.

In his interview with 24Hip-Hop, Nuk explains, “I’ve been recording songs for over 15 years, and every track is a piece of my life. Making music is my passion, and I hope it takes me far in life.”

Nuk’s lyrics in Manhunt hit heavy while the music gives you a sense of old schools beats with keys and ambient sounds. Nuk keeps its simple allowing his lyrics and singing to flow continuously through the song while driving the tracks title home in long choruses. It’ safe to say that there is a perfect blend of smoothness, edgy lyrics and rhythm.

More on Nuk;

YouTube – Instagram