Air Sky is an emerging artist from Dallas, Texas, with an undeniable sound and empowering appeal. In promotion of her latest project, the new artist shares her the official visual for the EP cut, “Fit.”

In the song about appreciating her love, she displays an angelic look, donning all white. Flaunting all the elements of her worth and affection, she strolls through a garden as beautiful as Eden itself. “Fit” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the emerging artist.

“Fit” appears on Sky’s latest EP, As Is. Along with the latest single, the 2023 project includes breakout tracks “Thought I Didn’t Know” and “What It’s Like.” The rising star’s campaign prepares for a promising 2025 that involves the release of a forthcoming album, untitled, in the works. To prepare for what’s next, check out As Is, available now on all streaming platforms.

After “Fit,” feel free to follow Air Sky on social media for daily updates and more.