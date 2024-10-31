The When We Were Young festival is set to return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for its fourth edition on October 18, 2025, with an all-star lineup headlined by pop-punk icons Panic! At The Disco and blink-182. Alongside them, a mix of legendary and nostalgic acts, including Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, and The Used, will take the stage, providing fans with a dream lineup that spans multiple generations of alternative rock and punk. Additionally, fans can look forward to rare performances from bands like Never Shout Never, The Cab, The Rocket Summer, and Jack’s Mannequin, making this a must-see event for anyone who grew up on the emo and pop-punk scene.

In a special highlight, Panic! At The Disco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out by performing it in its entirety, marking their return to their Las Vegas roots for a one-time-only performance. blink-182 will also delve into fan favorites from their classic albums, including Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. With an unforgettable lineup and exclusive performances, When We Were Young 2025 promises a nostalgic journey for fans, blending both the old-school and new-school sounds of the alternative music scene.

Tickets for the festival will be available through a presale beginning on November 1 at 10 AM PT, with any remaining tickets released to the public at 2 PM PT. General Admission (GA), GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana packages are offered, with payment plans starting at just $19.99 down. VIP tickets come with perks like exclusive viewing areas, shaded lounges, and air-conditioned restrooms, while VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include up to 10 tickets, food vouchers, and private entrances. Official hotel and ticket bundles through Jampack provide additional amenities and discounts at select nearby Las Vegas hotels. Fans are encouraged to sign up for SMS and email updates via WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive access codes, stay informed on festival news, and secure their spot at this once-in-a-lifetime event.