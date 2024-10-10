The Jersey Sound isn’t just a documentary; it’s a love letter to the soul of New Jersey’s music scene. Through captivating storytelling and intimate interviews, this film captures the heart and soul of the state’s rich musical history. From the legendary icons like Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen to the unsung heroes who’ve graced local stages, The Jersey Sound paints a vibrant portrait of a community bound by music.

Experience the camaraderie, the passion, and the unmistakable attitude that define New Jersey’s musicians. This film isn’t just about the notes and melodies; it’s about the spirit of resilience, creativity, and camaraderie that pulsates through every chord and lyric.

So, sit back, soak in the sounds, and let The Jersey Sound take you on a journey through the soul of New Jersey’s musical landscape. You’ll come away with a newfound appreciation for the artists who’ve shaped its history and a deeper understanding of the community that continues to inspire generations of musicians.

Scenes from the Private Screening of The Jersey Sound

“I’ve just watched The Jersey Sound on Tubi for the third time. I wanted to drop you a line to say thank you. The film is brilliant! I love that half the time I’m learning something new, while the other half feels like watching home movies, reminding me of the stages I was lucky enough to play on back in the day.”—Bruce DiBisceglie, Clinton NJ

“My wife and I loved The Jersey Sound. We just streamed it on Tubi over the weekend. Thanks for sharing so many great stories about the local music we love.”—Jason Didner, Montclair NJ

“I really enjoyed The Jersey Sound documentary. It was an informative journey through the music history of the Jersey Shore which is so underrated. There were such wonderful interviews and great music used throughout.”—Michelle Bayer, Englewood, NJ

Watch The Jersey Sound for FREE, now on tubiTV