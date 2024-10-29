Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of GRAMMY nominated genre blending artist Halsey’s Official Live Performance of “Panic Attack,” off her new album, The Great Impersonator. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Vevo and Halsey have a long history of working together. Halsey first performed on Vevo’s DSCVR set with “Hurricane” in 2015, followed by LIFT Live performances of “Hold Me Down,” “Ghost,” “New Americana,” “Roman Holiday” and “Is There Somewhere” in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Halsey released Vevo Presents performances of “Heaven in Hiding,” “Now or Never, “Strangers,” “Lie,” “100 Letters,” “Eyes Closed”, and “Walls Could Talk”.

To visually interpret her new album, Vevo and Halsey partnered to create four meticulously designed videos – each one encapsulating a different aesthetic of music from the ‘70s through the early 2000s. The full series features interconnected stages that allow her to shape-shift through space and time, exploring each decade of music. Captured on 35mm film stock, every creative detail of the production was carefully curated to be period specific, from the lighting design to the instruments the band are playing. In each performance, Halsey goes beyond an impersonation to truly inhabit the spirit and intention of each musical genre.

Set in the ‘70s, “Panic Attack” kicks off the series, with Halsey dressed in a Stevie Nicks-inspired vintage dress, sourced from one of LA’s most iconic wardrobe rental houses. Adding her personal touch, Halsey even did her own makeup, largely drawing from her own cosmetics line, About Face.

“For the past nine years, we’ve had the privilege of seeing Halsey’s uniquely expansive vision for her work come to life, with her gracing multiple Vevo franchises. Halsey is, and always has been, a creative force of nature – and this time, fans get to see another side to her,” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, “With each performance distinctly reflecting an era, Halsey brings her fans on a nostalgic journey through time and introduces them to her various personas. We look forward to releasing the next decade piece.”

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music – they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.