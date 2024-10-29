The Struts have released the official music video for their brand new single ‘Can’t Stop Talking’. Out now on all platforms via Big Machine Rock, frontman Luke Spiller details how the band took a cue from The Mighty Boosh when crafting the new tune.



“By the time the choruses were written for the song, it reminded me of The Mighty Boosh episode ‘Jungle’”, Spiller explains. “There’s a scene where these ‘Mod Wolves’ show up and dance to this song that really had the same vibe to it. I was a big Boosh fan growing up – still am – and that was enough for me to know it was great.”





The instantly fun track is a throwback to the best of mod-inspired British rock as frontman Luke Spiller details escapades he’s gotten himself into (and out of) for his lack of filter. It’s a new sound and era for the acclaimed band, further cementing their reputation for being equally timeless and trendsetting.



“Arriving into the studio that day, I really wanted to try something that the band had never done before. It was very off the cuff, and everyone in the room was laughing a lot. Sometimes that’s a great sign,” Spiller explains. “What’s the point in not enjoying the process? I think that’s why we can get away with a song that is beautifully bizarre. It’s because I actually mean the lyrics, even if they do come across light-hearted. Believe me. I lived through that character in the song many times.”

The Struts have been a live sensation since they first erupted onto the scene with their US certified-Platinum anthem, ‘Could Have Been Me’, hitting the Top 5 on US radio charts and introducing the world to their triumphant, timeless rock sound.