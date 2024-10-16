Today, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have released a new recording of their previously unreleased song “Home Improvement” while announcing their signing to premiere independent music label Better Noise Music.

“Home Improvement” was one of the band’s “lost” tracks which were originally recorded prior to the sessions for their debut album but didn’t make the cut and have only existed as demos found on YouTube. These songs, along with new material, will be released on their new album due in Spring of 2025 via Better Noise Music. President and COO of Better Noise Music, Steve Kline explained, “We’re excited to partner with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on their next release. The timing is perfect, allowing longtime fans to dive into new music while creating a platform for new listeners to discover the awesome songs from the band’s upcoming album.”

Lead vocalist, guitarist and founding member Ronnie Winter adds, “In 2004, as a local, unsigned band out of Jacksonville, Florida, we recorded a batch of demos that we posted on social media and passed around everywhere we could, later these were known to fans as our self-titled album. This led to our first major label signing in fall of 2005. We wasted little time getting into the studio to give these songs a fresh new recording and that became the basis for our now 2X Platinum-certified debut album ‘Don’t You Fake It.’ Some of these songs didn’t make thecut due to studio time, album length, and whatnot. Over the years with file trading and YouTube, these demos found their way across the internet and became fan favorites in their own right, and became known as ‘The Lost Songs.’ Fans traded and would beg us to release them, as they were never officially released on streaming platforms.”

“What’s old is new again,” Winters announces. “We have reteamed with many of those involved with ‘Don’t You Fake It’ for our upcoming album and we’re stoked to finally officially release a new recording of ‘Home Improvement’—a song about heartache and the ambivalence of love. It’s been one of the most requested of ‘The Lost Songs’ and will be released digitally for the first time-ever through our new record label, Better Noise Music. This isn’t nostalgia, this is right now, and there’s much more to come!”

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS will celebrate their new signing at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, NV this weekend (October 19 & 20) performing Don’t You Fake It in its entirety and will also perform at the Emo Pool Party on 10/18 at The Strat with Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, and Emory. Over their 20-year career, the band has been a continuous touring draw globally, from their early days sharing stages with My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday to performing on Warped Tour.

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS TOUR DATES

10/18 Las Vegas, NV – Emo Pool Party @ The Strat Hotel

10/19 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2024

10/20 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2024

12/5 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

12/6 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

12/8 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues