SERJ TANKIAN, lead singer and lyricist for the GRAMMY© Award-winning rock band System Of A Down has debuted the new video for the song ”Life’s Revengeful Son.”

The song is the fourth single and video off his 5-Song EP of new music titled FOUNDATIONS, which is available worldwide via Gibson Records. “Life’s Revengeful Son” incorporates a variety of instrumentation, including acoustic and electric guitars and dramatic orchestration, into an epic closer with unmatched imagery: “The final revolution will occur when the arms of the clock fall,” Tankian sings. “Jesus seen in the streets, dragging a car axel instead of the cross.”

SERJ TANKIAN’s FOUNDATIONS (Gibson Records)

1. “A.F. Day”

2. “Justice Will Shine On”

3. “Appropriations”

4. “Cartoon Buyer”

5. “Life’s Revengeful Son”