Gulf Shores, Alabama (October 17, 2024) – Today, Morgan Wallen, AEG Presents (producers of Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival and Hangout Music Festival) and the Hangout Festival are proud to announce the debut of Sand In My Boots. The new three-day music festival and beach vacation is set to take place on the Hangout Festival site on the idyllic shores of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 16-18, 2025.

Wallen is excited for this opportunity to connect with his fans in a new way with Sand In My Boots. This one-of-a-kind festival features a highly curated multi-genre lineup with some of Wallen’s closest friends, favorite artists, those who have inspired him, and that he has always wanted to perform with. Every artist, activity, and experience will be handpicked by Wallen, driven by his excitement to share great music and create memories with fans, friends, family, and peers.

Wallen shared the news with the world today in a video message, here, stating, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 – 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we’ll get you some more info soon!”

Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice and Producer of Stagecoach shares, “Creating a Festival with Morgan has been a dream come true… and some of the most fun I have ever had booking a show! I can’t wait for fans to come and experience one of the most eclectic and electric lineups and on-site experiences the world has ever seen.”

AEG Presents and Hangout Festival Producer Reeves Price adds, “The opportunity to bring Morgan’s world to life on the beach in Gulf Shores is something very special. The fact that it coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Hangout Festival only makes it more special. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the beach in May.”

Sand In My Boots’ complete lineup and ticketing details will be announced soon. The central location of Gulf Shores, AL – just a one-hour drive from Pensacola, three-hour drive from New Orleans, six hours from Atlanta, and eight hours from Nashville – makes it an ideal destination for travelers, offering varying accommodation options for those traveling from near or far. To sign up to be the first to receive new info, visit the official website here.

About Sand In My Boots

Sand In My Boots takes place on the beautiful white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL, and Mobile, AL airports. Produced by the teams behind Stagecoach and Hangout Music Festival, this three-day event is equal parts vacation and a deep dive into Morgan Wallen’s inner world and inspirations. This unique concept has been a dream of Wallen’s for as long as he can remember, and he’s excited to present this exclusive experience to his fans, bringing together artists who have always wanted to perform together but never had the opportunity—until now.

About Morgan Wallen

When 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner and current CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album’s 6x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 2.2 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total). Recent collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” debuted at country radio with 167 first week adds, becoming only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations. Since its release, “I Had Some Help” remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks and earned four nominations at the upcoming CMA Awards.

With 15 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen played 10 countries/4 continents on his stadium One Night At A Time World Tour. Performing to over 2.4 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year as well as People’s Choice Country Concert Tour of 2024, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Neyland Stadium and Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for both venues. The 38-show 2024 extension of One Night At A Time has led Wallen to over 50 stadium-plays, and included his first European run with seven shows in five countries. Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.