Country music star Megan Moroney has announced the west coast leg for her highly anticipated “Am I Okay? Tour” to take place in 2025.

As part of the tour’s newly added West Coast leg, the can’t-miss Country sensation will take the stage at famed venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. All tickets for the AM I OKAY? TOUR’s new dates go on sale this Friday, October 11th at 10am local at here; see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

After completing the first leg of the AM I OKAY? TOUR (a 25-date outing announced last month), Moroney will head to Credit One Stadium in Charleston on September 12 for the first of 12 new stops on the tour’s extended run. Adding to an already-stacked itinerary that includes her debut performance at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City (on March 26 and 27), she’ll now bring her magnetic live show to major cities like Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Dallas, and more. With dates currently scheduled through mid-October, Moroney will perform for some of her biggest crowds to date all throughout the tour.

Tour dates:

MARCH

20 | Montreal, QC – MTELUS

21 | Toronto, ON – HISTORY

22 | Toronto, ON – HISTORY

26 | New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

27 | New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

APRIL

03 | Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

04 | Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

05 | Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

09 | Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10 | Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

11 | Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

12 | Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

24 | Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

25 | St. Louis, MO – The Factory

26 | Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

MAY

02 | Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

15 | Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

16 | Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

17 | Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

22 | Washington, DC – The Anthem

24 | Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

JUNE

13 | Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

14 | Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

20 | Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

JULY

17 | Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

19 | Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

AUGUST

01 | Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02 | Boston, MA – Roadrunner

SEPTEMBER

12 | Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

16 | Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

18 | West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

19 | Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

20 | Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

24 | Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

26 | Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

27 | Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

30 | Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

OCTOBER

2 | Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

4 | Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10 | Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre