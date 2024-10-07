Country music star Megan Moroney has announced the west coast leg for her highly anticipated “Am I Okay? Tour” to take place in 2025.
As part of the tour’s newly added West Coast leg, the can’t-miss Country sensation will take the stage at famed venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. All tickets for the AM I OKAY? TOUR’s new dates go on sale this Friday, October 11th at 10am local at here; see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.
After completing the first leg of the AM I OKAY? TOUR (a 25-date outing announced last month), Moroney will head to Credit One Stadium in Charleston on September 12 for the first of 12 new stops on the tour’s extended run. Adding to an already-stacked itinerary that includes her debut performance at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City (on March 26 and 27), she’ll now bring her magnetic live show to major cities like Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Dallas, and more. With dates currently scheduled through mid-October, Moroney will perform for some of her biggest crowds to date all throughout the tour.
Tour dates:
MARCH
20 | Montreal, QC – MTELUS
21 | Toronto, ON – HISTORY
22 | Toronto, ON – HISTORY
26 | New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
27 | New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
APRIL
03 | Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
04 | Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
05 | Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
09 | Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
10 | Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
11 | Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum
12 | Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum
24 | Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center
25 | St. Louis, MO – The Factory
26 | Bentonville, AR – The Momentary
MAY
02 | Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
15 | Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
16 | Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater
17 | Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
22 | Washington, DC – The Anthem
24 | Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
JUNE
13 | Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
14 | Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
20 | Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
JULY
17 | Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
19 | Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
AUGUST
01 | Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02 | Boston, MA – Roadrunner
SEPTEMBER
12 | Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
16 | Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
18 | West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
19 | Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
20 | Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
24 | Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
26 | Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
27 | Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
30 | Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
OCTOBER
2 | Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
4 | Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10 | Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre