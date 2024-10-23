Spearheaded by the Wise Beats remix of his Meghan Trainor collaboration “Ocean” and Jesse Boykins III assisted record “Make Up,” LunchMoney Lewis delivers the quick-strike release of two new demo EPs. Titled ‘Oxtail Gravy’ & ‘Coconut Rice,’ an homage to Caribbean culture, the collection of new cuts follows his recent co-writing credits on Katy Perry’s ‘143’ album and features guest production by Flippa as well as Julian Beatz.

“I make so much music, I just wanted give the people some new chunes to enjoy. OXTAIL GRAVY is a more lyrical performance for the streets and conscious black centric ideas, while COCONUT RICE is perfect for a fun day in the south of France or falling in love at Carnival in Trinidad,” reveals the Florida based triple threat in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Stream The Demos Here: Coconut Rice Demo I Oxtail Gravy Demo