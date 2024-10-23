After sharing the stage with Rotimi for Pharrell’s ‘Something In The Water’ make up event earlier this month, Virginia-based musician turned motivational speaker Legin liberates the Deluxe version of his well received God Is Iconic EP which dropped back in February via RMG Amplify / Vydia.

In a world seeking attention, Legin’s God is Iconic: Deluxe shines as a transformative musical experience. This album explores the depths of human struggle while celebrating God as a beacon of hope. Featuring instrumentation by his live band The Last Take, Grammy-winner Derek Minor, “Bodak Yellow” producer Laquan Green, Xavier Omär collaborator Cardec Drums, and in-house sound engineer Ben Mekkes as well as guest vocals from Elle Sharpe, Billy Mercury, and Dee Evans; the cohesive collection of songs blend energetic beats with introspective moments designed to uplift.

On this updated edition, Legin adds even more depth to an already impactful project with four new tracks that push the boundaries of Hip-Hop. Expect cinematic soundscapes, anthems for your next road trip, thought-provoking lyricism, and the kind of feel-good production that sticks with you long after the music stops.