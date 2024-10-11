KARRAHBOOO makes her return to hip-hop with “In The Hills,” a fresh collaboration with rising star Kyla Imani. This marks KARRAHBOOO’s first release since her split from Lil Yachty’s group, Concrete Boys, in July. The fallout sparked a public exchange of insults between the two, including a fiery rant from Lil Yachty on his birthday. KARRAHBOOO, however, had the last word when she teased new music in an Instagram Live session in September.

“In The Hills” blends Kyla Imani’s fun and soulful energy with KARRAHBOOO’s sharp lyricism and undeniable charisma. Set against the backdrop of California’s iconic Hollywood Hills, the pair throw a carefree party, cruising in a pink, vintage Mustang while singing about their dreams and ambitions. The chemistry between the two artists was key for Kyla, who spoke on their creative synergy.

“As a New York City girl living in L.A., I wanted to share stories that captured the vibes up in the hills. Collaborating with KARRAHBOOO was important because, though we’re different, we both have something to prove and push boundaries,” said Kyla. “‘In The Hills’ is about embracing life’s adventures and reaching new heights, something everyone can relate to.”

Kyla Imani first gained attention in 2014 with cover songs but made a significant breakthrough in 2021 with her viral rendition of Mooski’s “Track Star.” Her 2019 tour with DDG and hits like “These Boys Ain’t It” have cemented her as a voice for Generation Z, her rich vocals resonating with a new wave of young women. This collaboration follows her summer tracks “Chosen” and “Crush,” continuing her upward trajectory.

“In The Hills” is just the beginning, according to Kyla. “This isn’t just a song; it’s a preview of a powerful fourth quarter, setting the stage for an exciting 2025,” she said in a recent press release.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of KARRAHBOOO either. She’s set to join Mariah The Scientist and Latto on the “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” tour later this month.