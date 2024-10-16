Multi-platinum and 2x GRAMMY-nominee K.Flay has released two new songs from her upcoming November 12th EP release, I’m Making Friends With The Silence. The EP offers a reimagined, intimate take on six tracks from her acclaimed 2023 album MONO. The two newly released songs, “Punisher(softer version)” and “Carsick (softer version)” is now available on all platforms.

In addition, K.Flay will embark on a late winter, early spring 2025 North American headline tour that kicks off February 24th in Sacramento at the Ace of Spades and culminates on March 29th at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

After the release of MONO — an album born from the emotional aftermath of K.Flay’s sudden hearing loss in her right ear — she realized that the record’s aggressive sonic edge reflected the chaos of her experience. The bold, in-your-face energy was a visceral response to navigating her new reality of single-ear deafness. Earlier this year K.Flay felt the need to revisit some of these tracks with a different perspective. In July 2024, she traveled to Nashville, teaming up with producer Lonas to breathe new life into six of MONO‘s songs. Together, they worked to strip back the heavy layers and explore the softer, more nuanced aspects of each track. These reimagined versions shift the focus to quiet moments and emotional subtleties, offering fans a more introspective and meditative take on her music.

After I lost my hearing, I was determined to make a big, experimental modern rock record. That’s ‘MONO,’ and I’m so proud of it. But my SSD (single sided deafness) and profound tinnitus make listening to loud music difficult. And so a strange fact hung in the air: I’d made an album that was hard for me to listen to.

I wondered what it would be like to reimagine some of my favorite songs from ‘MONO’ in a totally different way. A softer one.

That’s how ‘I’m Making Friends With The Silence’ was born. The approach was organic and minimal. We recorded the EP in Nashville, with a small group of musicians over the course of a few days. We focused on intimacy and nuance and not overproducing anything. The result is (I hope) a meditation on pain, growth, and the power of less. – K.Flay

Confirmed Tour Dates:

Mon, Feb 24, 2025 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Fri, Feb 28, 2025 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat, Mar 1, 2025 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

Mon, Mar 3, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at the Complex

Tue, Mar 4, 2025 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu, Mar 6, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Fri, Mar 7, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

Sat, Mar 8, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

Mon, Mar 10, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

Tue, Mar 11, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Wed, Mar 12, 2025 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 – Boston, MA – Paradise

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Sun, Mar 16, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Tue, Mar 18, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

Wed, Mar 19, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri, Mar 21, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Sat, Mar 22, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

Sun, Mar 23, 2025 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s

Wed, Mar 26, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Thu, Mar 27, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Fri, Mar 28, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

Sat, Mar 29, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

You can visit K.Flay’s official website HERE for more info!