It has been revealed that Jelly Roll and Kane Brown will co-headline Columbus, Ohio’s Buckeye Country Superfest in 2025.

Taking place on June 21st at the historic Ohio Stadium, 2025 marks the eighth edition of Buckeye Country Superfest, which originally launched in 2015 and featured Zach Bryan as the headliner just a few months ago.

Additional acts announced to perform alongside Jelly Roll and Kane Brown include Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Dasha, and Conner Smith.

Hotel and VIP packages are currently on sale. American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. today through 10 p.m. Oct. 17th. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 18th. All purchases can be made here.