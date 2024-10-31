Following a noteworthy freestyle on COMPLEX taste-making discovery platform On The Radar and Shade 45’s “The Punchline Academy” as well as an intimate homecoming show at Rockwell Theatre, Boston bachelor E-Los previews the release his forthcoming EP Casanova by launching the first official single “Searching.”

In a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about his latest drop, the genre (Hip-Hop/R&B) blending vocalist reveals:

“This record dissects the challenge of being paralyzed by fear; the talking stage. When you’re close enough to appreciate their presence, yet far enough to keep your true feelings at a distance. You know you’re wasting their time, but hope they’re enjoying it while it lasts as you wrestle with the uncertainty of it all.”

The timely track was produced by John Legend instrumentalist PDUB and distributed by Steve Stoute’s United Masters.