Today, self-described “Western Space Grunge” band Dexter and the Moonrocks have released their brand new song, “Like You (Like You).”

The song is the first release from the band since the release of their EP, Western Space Grunge, earlier this year via Big Loud Rock.

The track comes ahead of their inaugural Austin City Limits Festival performance this Friday, October 4th on the BMI Stage at 5:10 PM.

Dexter and The Moonrocks current single “Sad in Carolina” is currently sitting in the top 10 at alternative radio, with an add from LA’s KROQ coming in last week.

Listen to the new single “Like You (Like You)” now below.

Following Austin City Limits Festival, the band will tour through the end of the year, ending with an East Coast run dubbed “Eastern Space Grunge.” All dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

OCTOBER

4 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

18 – Chicago, IL – Metro

19 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi Annex

20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

31– Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

3 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

7 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

8 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

9 – Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater

14 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

15 – Asbury Park, NY – Asbury Lanes

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

DECEMBER

5 – Richmond, VA – The National

6 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

7 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground