CARSEX’s latest single, “Sitting Ducks,” is a gut-punch of aggressive rock that hits all the right notes for fans craving the grit and unapologetic energy often lost in today’s polished music landscape. Hailing from Long Beach, CA, this underground rock band isn’t afraid to dive headfirst into the primal elements of rock and punk, crafting a sound as raw and provocative as their name. With a pedigree rooted in the heart of Southern California’s club scene, CARSEX has spent over a decade cutting their teeth on gritty stages across Orange County, and “Sitting Ducks” encapsulates the same unfiltered intensity they’ve honed over years of relentless performance.

Recorded at Maple Sound Studios in Santa Ana and produced by Steve Evetts—known for his work with heavyweights like Sepultura, Poison the Well, and The Dillinger Escape Plan—”Sitting Ducks” is not a track that holds back. The song was mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music, ensuring a sonic punch that amplifies CARSEX’s dark, thrumming basslines and razor-sharp riffs. The production is as unrelenting as the song itself, capturing the band’s live energy while refining it just enough to resonate through any set of speakers.

From the opening chords, “Sitting Ducks” hooks you with a pounding rhythm section that feels reminiscent of early nu-metal, laced with a punk-rock dissonance that recalls the grimy energy of bands like Circle Jerks and Black Flag. At the same time, there’s an undeniably modern edge to CARSEX’s music—an anti-establishment heartbeat that feels tailor-made for today’s culture. “Sitting Ducks” isn’t just a song; it’s a riff against conformity, a rebellion against being told to fall in line. It’s a reminder to chart your own course and to encourage others to do the same, a message that resonates in an era where authenticity is often sacrificed for the mainstream.

CARSEX’s evolution since their formation in 2018 is evident here. The band emerged from the ashes of Long Beach rock scene staples like Damned Age and Black Velvet Brigade, bringing together seasoned musicians whose shared love for raw rock drives every track they release. Influenced by everyone from the Germs and Danzig to Queens of the Stone Age and Fu Manchu, CARSEX straddles genres to create a sound that’s uniquely their own. Their previous EPs, CarSex (2019) and 2020 EP, solidified their presence in the underground scene, with standout singles like “Your Generation” and “Lovesick.”

“Sitting Ducks” feels like a statement of intent for CARSEX’s next phase. If this song is any indication, their upcoming EP—due in early 2025—promises to push boundaries even further, capturing their chaotic live energy and turning it into polished chaos. For rock fans tired of searching for music with bite and rebellion, CARSEX’s “Sitting Ducks” offers a fierce reminder that true rock still has a place on today’s playlists.