Brace yourself for Brave Days—the genre-defying pop punk band with a sound reminiscent of all the best years of Warped Tour—back with their latest adrenaline-fueled single, “Tulip.” Known for their explosive live shows and dynamic, heart-on-sleeve songwriting, Brave Days is taking their signature “Whatever Punk” sound to the next level.

“Lyrically, Tulip was one of the few songs that just poured out of my brain,” says lead vocalist and lyricist Eric, “It came so naturally because it’s how I truly feel, and it needed to be expressed. I hope other people will relate to it in their own way.”

“Tulip” is a high-energy, pop-punk anthem packed with emotional depth and raw, unfiltered energy, blending infectious hooks with a gritty punk edge. It’s bold, it’s catchy, and (trust us) you won’t be able to get it out of your head! With each riff and chorus, Brave Days continues to prove they’re a force that can’t be contained, pushing the boundaries of punk in a way only they can.

Notable performances at So What!? Festival and Audiofeed have solidified Brave Days as a band that demands attention. With no signs of slowing down, they’re charging full-speed ahead with new EP releases, touring plans, and more in the next year.

