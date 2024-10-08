San Diego alt/pop trio Almost Monday have announced their plans for a headlining world tour, “The Dive Tour.” The tour is in support of their latest album, Dive, which was released back in September via Hollywood Records.

The headlining tour will kick off with a run in Asian that begins on November 14th in South Korea, then starts the U.S. leg on January 24th, 2025 in Salt Lake City and will run through February 22nd, wrapping up n Los Angeles.

Following the North American leg, Almost Monday will head to Europe and the UK for additional tour dates. Spotify Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday October 9th at 10am PT, and public on-sale will begin on Friday, October 11th at 10am local time. For more information on ticket purchase and tour information, head here.

Back in August, Almost Monday concluded a 6-week North American tour supporting AJR and playing to crowds at legendary venues including New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles. The band is currently on a run of shows across Europe and the United Kingdom, bringing their high-energy live shows on the road to support THE DRIVER ERA.

Check out all of their tour dates below.

Tour dates:

ASIA TOUR DATES

11/14: Seoul, South Korea @ Yes24 Live Hall

11/16: Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya THE GAME

11/18: Manila, Philippines @ Skydome

11/20: Singapore @ Zouk Singapore

11/22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ The Bee

11/24: Jakarta, Indonesia @ Bali United Studio

U.S. TOUR DATES

1/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

1/28: St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

1/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

2/01: Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

2/03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe

2/04: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

2/05: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/06: Washington, DC @ Atlantis

2/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

2/10: Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

2/11: Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s

2/12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

2/14: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/15: Austin, TX @ Parish

2/18: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/19: San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

2/21: San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

2/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

EU + UK TOUR DATES

3/01: Madrid, Spain @ Villanos Club

3/02: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

3/05: Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

3/06: Munich, Germany @ Fierwerk Hansa 39

3/08: Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

3/09: Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy

3/10: Berlin, Germany @ Frannz

3/13: Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

3/14: Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

3/15: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

3/17: Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg OZ

3/19: Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

3/20: Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka Oudaan

3/21: Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

3/22: London, UK @ Garage

3/24: Bristol, UK @ Bristol Exchange

3/25: Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

3/27: Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

3/28: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

3/29: Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room