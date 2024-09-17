Today, Detroit-based 5 piece Unwell have announced their signing to Pure Noise Records.
To celebrate the signing announcement, Unwell and Pure Noise Records have shared a brand new single and video from the band, “Trip the Wire.”
Speaking about the new single frontman Matt Copley said “If you’ve ever loved the feeling of rage, this is the song to put on while you absolutely lose your shit. Trip The Wire’s that song that’s gonna give you that extra punch when you need it most.”
Watch the music video for “Trip the Wire” below.
Unwell will be supporting Bearings and Broadside on their upcoming headline tour together across North America on a co-headlining tour this fall. The tour starts on 19th October at Tampa’s New World and ends on the 24th November at Nashville’s Eastside Bowl.
Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.
Tour dates:
19th October – Tampa, FL @ New World
20th October – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
22nd October – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
23rd October – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
24th October – Dallas, TX @ RBC
26th October – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
27th October – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
29th October – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
30th October – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
1st November – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
2nd November – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
3rd November – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
4th November – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
6th November – Denver, CO @ HQ
7th November – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
8th November – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
9th November – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
10th November – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
12th November – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
13th November – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
15th November – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
16th November – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
17th November – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
19th November – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
21st November – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
22st November – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
23rd November – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
24th November – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl