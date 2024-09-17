Today, Detroit-based 5 piece Unwell have announced their signing to Pure Noise Records.

To celebrate the signing announcement, Unwell and Pure Noise Records have shared a brand new single and video from the band, “Trip the Wire.”

Speaking about the new single frontman Matt Copley said “If you’ve ever loved the feeling of rage, this is the song to put on while you absolutely lose your shit. Trip The Wire’s that song that’s gonna give you that extra punch when you need it most.”

Watch the music video for “Trip the Wire” below.

Unwell will be supporting Bearings and Broadside on their upcoming headline tour together across North America on a co-headlining tour this fall. The tour starts on 19th October at Tampa’s New World and ends on the 24th November at Nashville’s Eastside Bowl.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

19th October – Tampa, FL @ New World

20th October – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

22nd October – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

23rd October – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

24th October – Dallas, TX @ RBC

26th October – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

27th October – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

29th October – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

30th October – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

1st November – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

2nd November – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

3rd November – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

4th November – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

6th November – Denver, CO @ HQ

7th November – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

8th November – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

9th November – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

10th November – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

12th November – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

13th November – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

15th November – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

16th November – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

17th November – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

19th November – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

21st November – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

22st November – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

23rd November – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

24th November – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl