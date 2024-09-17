Today, critically-acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends have announced the first phase of their 2025 U.S. headlining tour.
Dubbed the “Heatwave: The Tour,” Two Friends will kick off they run on January 21st in St. Louis, Missouri and make stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on March 1st in Los Angeles, California.
Artist presale and the Two Friends Are Better Than One promotion begin tomorrow, September 18th, at 10am local time, followed by Spotify Presale on Thursday, September 19th at 10am local time and local presale at 12pm local time. Public on sale kicks off Friday, September 20th at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets here.
Of the upcoming tour, Two Friends share, “We’re so insanely excited to bring Heatwave: The Tour across North America. With each tour, we always try to elevate and create an entirely unique experience for our fans. Heatwave will be our biggest endeavor yet with so many surprises and new music in store. This is phase one with more to come… let’s make it hot!”
Check out the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Tuesday, January 21: St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Wednesday, January 22: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Thursday, January 23: Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Friday, January 24: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Tuesday, January 28: Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
Wednesday, January 29: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Thursday, January 30: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Friday, January 31: Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tuesday, February 4: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wednesday, February 5: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Friday, February 7 + Saturday, February 8: Washington, D.C. – Echostage
Tuesday, February 11: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Thursday, February 13: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Friday, February 14: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Saturday, February 15: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sunday, February 16: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wednesday, February 19: Birmingham, AL – Iron City
Friday, February 21: Dallas, TX – SILO
Friday, February 28: San Francisco, CA – The Midway
Saturday, March 1: Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Expo Hall