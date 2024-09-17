Today, critically-acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends have announced the first phase of their 2025 U.S. headlining tour.

Dubbed the “Heatwave: The Tour,” Two Friends will kick off they run on January 21st in St. Louis, Missouri and make stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on March 1st in Los Angeles, California.

Artist presale and the Two Friends Are Better Than One promotion begin tomorrow, September 18th, at 10am local time, followed by Spotify Presale on Thursday, September 19th at 10am local time and local presale at 12pm local time. Public on sale kicks off Friday, September 20th at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Of the upcoming tour, Two Friends share, “We’re so insanely excited to bring Heatwave: The Tour across North America. With each tour, we always try to elevate and create an entirely unique experience for our fans. Heatwave will be our biggest endeavor yet with so many surprises and new music in store. This is phase one with more to come… let’s make it hot!”

Check out the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Tuesday, January 21: St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Wednesday, January 22: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thursday, January 23: Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Friday, January 24: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tuesday, January 28: Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

Wednesday, January 29: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Thursday, January 30: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, January 31: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tuesday, February 4: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wednesday, February 5: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Friday, February 7 + Saturday, February 8: Washington, D.C. – Echostage

Tuesday, February 11: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Thursday, February 13: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Friday, February 14: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Saturday, February 15: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sunday, February 16: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, February 19: Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Friday, February 21: Dallas, TX – SILO

Friday, February 28: San Francisco, CA – The Midway

Saturday, March 1: Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Expo Hall