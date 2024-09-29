Ohio-based duo, twenty one pilots came onto the scene in 2009 when they released their debut self titled album. In the 15 years since, twenty one pilots have released six more albums, toured across the globe and won a Grammy for best pop group/duo in 2017. Many are left wondering what more can twenty one pilots possibly do when they seem to have conquered all? The duo are back on the Clancy tour in support of their recent release of the same name. On September 18th, the Clancy tour came to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for an unforgettable night.

Outside the arena in downtown Brooklyn, it was flooded with twenty one pilots fans. As I passed fans waiting to get inside, I reflected on my first twenty one pilots show in 2013 — and their performance rocked my world. As I grew up, so did twenty one pilots, evolving their multi-album conceptual storyline further with each release. Ultimately, the 18th of September was my 25th time seeing them since 2013. Twenty one pilots has a unique ability to do exactly what they did to me, but with all of their fans — speak right to us through exceptionally raw emotional lyricism and a captivating live performance, every time.

Kicking off the show was Auckland, New Zealand based indie pop/rock band Balu Brigada. Coming from such a far part of the world and playing some of America’s biggest arenas can be overwhelming but their fun, upbeat sounds got the party started and without a doubt, they acquired several new fans that evening.

At 8:48pm, a voice blared through the arena “What’s your ETA?” and the fans went wild. The most devoted of fans strapped along the barricade were wearing skull makeup referencing the Vessel era, ski masks referencing the Blurryface era and military green clothing with yellow tape on the shoulders, referencing the Trench era. 8:50pm struck and the beginning of Clancy’s title track “Overcompensate” began, the black curtain dropping along with the beat.

A rush of emotions overtook every fan in that room at that moment, myself included. Fog poured across the stage as twenty one pilots, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, kicked off their set. Mixing things up from previous shows, the band played their hit song “Holding Onto You” second, with Tyler climbing into the crowd for the opening lyrics and Josh Dun flipping backwards off of Tyler’s piano. Already the bar was set much higher than it previously was.

Throughout the night, the show just kept getting better and better. When you think this duo can’t possibly do any better than their previous tour, they continue to prove you wrong. They played diverse setlist that included Vessel era favorites like “Car Radio” and “Guns For Hands”, as well as newer songs like “Shy Away” and “Next Semester”. Halfway through their performance, they moved to the B-stage, or stages, more aptly. At the back of the arena floor, Tyler took to a stage on one side, Josh on a stage opposite him. I’ve always appreciated this move during a twenty one pilots show, ensuring that as many fans as possible throughout the venue get the chance for a close and intimate experience with the band.

Nevertheless, all good things must come to an end and that night was no exception. Throughout the entire show, twenty one pilots managed to turn all of their expected moments on their head — the big hits in the beginning the B-stage being two mini stages — but they kept their finale true to themselves. Every show, no matter what, over the last 15 years has ended with “Trees” and Brooklyn’s show was no different. Climbing atop their separate platforms held up by the crowd, Tyler and Josh began pounding on the drums (also held up by the crowd) as water splashed off the drum into the crowd. At the climax of the song, confetti shot everywhere as fans chanted and screamed in excitement. There’s truly no better way to conclude such a stellar performance, it fits perfectly and is a wonderful nod to the fans who have been with them since the beginning.

Balu Brigada

twenty one pilots