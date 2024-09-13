Today, Tucker Wetmore has released a brand new single, “Silverado Blue.” It’s lifted from his recently announced debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, which will be out on October 4th.

Produced by Wetmore with Brett Sheroky and Dan Wilson, “Silverado Blue” is.a laid-back country song driven by his unmistakable and distinctive vocals. The lyrics cleverly grasp the conflicting, heart-racing emotions of one last night together before everything changes. Hitting pause on his own wishes for her to stay, Wetmore savors the final moments of a fleeting love.

“This song embodies that young love feel,” he shares. “I picture people listening to this song with their windows down, riding down the road, thinking about that young love they might have once had that was gone too soon.”

Watch the music video for “Silverado Blue” below.

Also announced today, the skyrocketing country artist has been selected as the latest artist to join RADAR – Spotify’s marquee artist development program dedicated to spotlighting emerging talent around the world. In celebration of his induction into the RADAR program, fans can expect to see Wetmore perform “Silverado Blue” as a part of Spotify’s RADAR Sessions, coming soon. Wetmore joins a long list of artists including Reneé Rapp, Peso Pluma, Sexyy Red, Zach Bryan and more than 900 others who have all joined the program since its inception in 2020.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“Silverado Blue” “Wine Into Whiskey” “You, Honey” “Wind Up Missin’ You” “Break First” “When I Ain’t Lookin’” “What Would You Do?” “Mister Miss Her”

Tour dates:

Oct. 4, 2024 in Statesboro, Ga. at The Blue Room *

Oct. 5, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom *

Oct. 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave II ^

Oct. 11, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 ^

Oct. 12, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Elevation ^

Oct. 19, 2024 in Savannah, Ga. at Victory North ^

Oct. 23, 2024 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre +

Oct. 24, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Mars Music Hall +

Oct. 25, 2024 in Starkville, Miss. at Ricks Cafe +

Oct. 31, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. at Little Rock Hall *

Nov. 1, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. at Texas Club *