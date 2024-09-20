Nigerian singer/actress Tiwa Savage releases the official visual to her Diane Warren written single “One Heart (Can Change The World),” taken from the animated feature film “OZi: Voice of the Forest.” The Sesan Ogunro-directed clip for the Leonardo DiCaprio (Appian Way) & Mike Medavoy produced motion picture finds Savage passionately singing the song’s lyrics in the forest accompanied by OZi and friends.

Produced and recorded at Realsongs Studios in Los Angeles by multiple Grammy-winner Damon Elliott, the climate change awareness collaboration came into fruition after Diane DM’d Tiwa on social media and personally requested her signature vocals. In a press statement detailing what it was like working with Warren, the Berklee College of Music alumna reveals:

“This song touched me with its beautiful words and meaning. What could be simpler than to have kindness, and Diane Warren wrote a song for a beautiful film that reminds us to be compassionate to others and to our earth and toward those who share it. No one can put feelings and meaning to music like Diane Warren and being the voice to ‘One Heart’ means so much.”

The eco-focused film features the voices of Laura Dern, Amandla Stenberg, Donald Sutherland, Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul Charles, Dean Charles Chapman and Urzila Carlson. “OZi: Voice of The Forest” follows OZi, an orangutan who is separated from her parents. OZi grows up in an animal sanctuary and uses her influencer skills to save her parents and forest home for deforestation. The colorful characters have an action-packed adventure and deliver a timely message. This entertaining family film aims to raise awareness around the issues faced by our planet’s rainforests due to the growing levels of deforestation, and how this affects ecosystems and climate change. The movie carries the Climate Change Stripes created by Professor Ed Hawkins and Reading University, designed to visualize climate change and spark conversation.

United Kingdom and European residents can watch the movie in theaters now, while a wide theatrical North American release of “OZi: Voice of The Forest” will follow soon from Ketchup Entertainment. Watch the official music video for “One Heart (Can Change The World)” below and stream the audio on your DSP of choice below via Kind Music Group / Vydia.