Today, it has been announced that The Cure will release their new album, Songs of a Lost World, on November 1st. The album marks their 14th studio release, and is their first in 16 years.

Songs from the album were originally previewed by The Cure during their 90-date, 33-country “Shows of a Lost World” tour, which attracted more than 1.3 million people.

Now, the band have released the first single, “Alone,” which was used by The Cure to open every show on the tour. The band will reveal the track-listing for Songs of a Lost World over the coming weeks.

Speaking about “Alone,” The Cure co-founder/frontman Robert Smith say, “It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of ‘being alone’, always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem ‘Dregs’ by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song – and the album – were real.”

Listen to “Alone” below and pre-order Songs of a Lost World here.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

Songs of a Lost World was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure – Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O’Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album’s art and design. The cover art features ‘Bagatelle’, a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

Songs of a Lost World will be released as a 1LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master 2LP, marble-coloured 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.