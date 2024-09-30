Country-pop songstress Tanner Adell has announced that she will be heading out on her first ever headlining tour later this fall.

Aptly titled “The Buckle Bunny Tour” after her 2023 debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, the run is presented by official whiskey partner Crown Royal. The 10-date run will begin on November 14th in Dallas, Texas and make stops in New York City, Chicago, and Dallas before wrapping up on December 13th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Artist presale begins October 2nd at 10am local time, local and Spotify presale begin October 3rd at 10am local time and public onsale begins October 4th at 10am local time.

“I am so excited to headline these shows,” said Adell. “Y’all have been showing up and showing out for me, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming to your cities and putting on a full performance. And being able to partner with Crown Royal, who has supported my career from the beginning, is a dream come true. Not only is it an amazing whisky, but Crown Royal has long been woven into the fabric of country music and is the perfect partner for this tour. Can’t wait to see all my bunnies on the road and raise a glass with y’all.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below and head here for more information on tickets.

Tour dates:

Nov. 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas at HOB Cambridge Room

Nov. 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas at HOB Bronze Peacock

Nov. 21, 2024 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge

Nov. 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Jergels

Nov. 23, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. at PBR

Dec. 5, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Dec. 6, 2024 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Deluxe at Old National Centre

Dec. 12, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe’s Bar on Weed St.

Dec. 13, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at PBR Cowboy Bar