For the first time ever, it has been announced that Metallica will be headlining Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in 2025.

It will be Metallica’s first time back in Columbus since 2017, and will mark their only appearance in the region in 2025. Their appearance at Sonic Temple will find Metallica bringing their “No Repeat Weekend” to the festival, as they will close out both Friday and Sunday night with two unique, and totally different sets.

Sonic Temple will take place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2025.

In addition to the band’s anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Metallica onsite experiences all weekend long, including the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between BLACKENED Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and Metallica. The BLACKENED Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of Danny Wimmer Presents 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year’s art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025), Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.

“Every year we ask our fans who they want to see at Sonic Temple, and the answer this year was clear—Metallica! We’ve been trying to get Metallica to Sonic Temple for the last five years, and are ready to bring two nights of Metallica to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “This is just the start; we’ll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including Rob Zombie and Alice In Chains in direct support for Metallica. We’re so excited about this lineup that we’ll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to.”

In addition to Metallica, Sonic Temple has announced that Rob Zombie will be performing as direct support for Metallica on Friday, May 9th, while Alice In Chains will hold that slot on Sunday, May 11th.

More acts, including two additional headliners, will be announced daily beginning September 20th.

Fans can sign up now for the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival email list here to participate in the exclusive pass presale opportunity, which begins Monday, September 23rd at Noon ET. Passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, September 25th at 10 am ET and will include 2-Day Rock Royalty Reserved packages (with reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts). Columbus Owners Club and RV Camping purchasers will have the first chance to renew their passes for 2025 at 10 am ET on Monday as well.

Fans can enjoy the complete Sonic Temple experience with a 4-Day weekend pass, which will be available as Field GA, Stadium GA, VIP, as well as Columbus Owner’s Club pass. A limited number of 2-day Rock Royalty Reserved and 2-day Field and Stadium GA passes will be available as well. Single day suites will also be available.

A limited number of RV camping sites will be available onsite. Fans can also book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.