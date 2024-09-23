Today, Snow Patrol have announced their very first North American tour since 2019, set to take place in the spring of 2025.

Snow Patrol will kick off the tour on March 21st in Vancouver, and make stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up on April 12th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can register for artist presale access by signing up for the band’s mailing list on their website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27th at 10am local time.

“We’re so excited to get back to tour in North America again! For the first ten years of our career, we didn’t get to play in the US or Canada and even though, now, we have been touring there for twenty years we still feel like we’re making up for lost time,” says Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. “We grew up listening to so much music from the US and Canada so we feel like it’s in our blood. We can’t wait to come back again next year and discover more of the continent and have new adventures with a brand-new album.”

On September 13th, the band released their new album The Forest Is The Path, featuring the new single “Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost.” The album landed at #1 on the U.K. Official Charts. They previously held the #1 spot with Eyes Open (2006).

Check out all of the announced dates below and head here for more ticketing information.

Tour dates:

MARCH

21 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

29 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

31 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

APRIL

1 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

3 – Toronto, ON – History

4 – Montreal, QC – Olympia de Montreal

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met