Today, country music’s hottest rising independent artist Shaboozey has shared the official music video for “Highway.”

“Highway” is the latest single off of his RIAA Gold-certified latest album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. “Highway” stands out as a beautifully written, heartbreaking track with Shaboozey’s signature baritone vocals, Western-style acoustic guitar melodies, and backup vocals elevating its texture and complexity.

The music video, with stunning visuals throughout, follows Shaboozey as he wanders through life lost in darkness following a devastating breakup. On a journey through small towns, picturesque meadows, rural plains, and lively carnivals, Shaboozey continues on an endless, aimless journey as he sings “Since you stop riding shotgun I ain’t been myself, went out looking for a good time but I’m going through hell, got Jesus on the hotlines saying you need help, liquor on the shelf, tell the devil farewell.”

Watch the music video for “Highway” below.

Tour dates:

*Headline

^Festival

#Jelly Roll Support

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – iHeartRadio Music Festival^

September 21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

September 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Forbes Under 30 Summit

September 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

September 27 – Lawrence, KS – Grenada Theatre (University of Kansas)

September 28 – Arcadia, CA – Santa Anita Park – California Crown

September 29 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

September 30 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater – Red Bull Jukebox^

October 4 – Winnsboro, South Carolina – Carolina Adventure World – Field & Stream Festival^

October 11 – Canton, OH – Hall of Fame Village – Barrels and Bottles

October 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – Ryan Bingham’s The Great Western^

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

October 20 – Sacramento, CA – GoldenSky Country Music Festival^

October 30 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena#

November 1 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum#

November 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center#

November 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena#

November 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse#

November 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center#

November 10 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center#

November 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

November 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center#

November 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center#

November 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center#

November 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center#

November 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center#

November 21 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC#

November 22 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena#

November 23 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena#

December 7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

December 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium – Rolling Loud^

March 19, 2025 – London, UK – KOKO*