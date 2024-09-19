Today, Scott Stapp has just shared a brand new music video for his single “Black Butterfly,” lifted from his latest album Higher Power.

It comes in celebration as the single has just risen to #19 on the active rock chart, following the title-track “Higher Power” hitting the top 10 earlier his year, peaking at #8 back in March.

The success of the Higher Power album continues to mark a banner year for Stapp, as the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter has returned to the spotlight with multiple projects and, of course, Creed‘s return.

““Growth is challenging, change can be uncomfortable, and personal loss can be crushing. We’ve all been there. Push through. I’ve learned that the ‘next level’ of self-awareness is knowing what you’re capable of and that you’re not defined by your worst experiences,” Stapp states.

For “Black Butterfly,” Stapp tasked video and motion graphics specialist Scott Kennedy at 12 Inch Media, an outfit based in Glasgow, Scotland, to create the video. “When ‘Black Butterfly’ hit radio, I wanted to share a new visual. Scott (Kennedy) didn’t sacrifice artistry for speed. By the final edit, it felt like the prelude to a whole new chapter,” he explains.

Watch the brand new music video for “Black Butterfly” below now.