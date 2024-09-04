Today, Role Model has announced his plans for a headlining world tour in support of his latest album, Kansas Anymore, which was released in July via Interscope Records.

Role Model will launch his UK/European leg of the tour in Dublin, Ireland at The Academy on November 10th, 2024. In early February 2025, he’ll play a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. The North American leg will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren on February 24th and include shows at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC (March 11), New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (March 15) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 1). See below for the itinerary for the “No Place Like Tour” world tour.

Fans can sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Tuesday, September 10th, at 10am local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, September 13th, at 10am local time here.

Role Model will be joined by special guests Matilda Mann in the UK, Medium Build in AU/NZ and Debbii Dawson on all North American dates except for Denver.

Tour dates:

UK/Europe

November 2024

10 – Dublin, IE – The Academy *

12 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham *

13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester *

15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton *

17 – Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre

19 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

21 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

23 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

25 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

27 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

28 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

30 – Frankfurt, DE – ZOOM

December 2024

2 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

4 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

5 – Prague, CZ – ROXY

6 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

8 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

9 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

New Zealand/Australia

February 2025

3 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation ^

5 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli ^

6 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre^

8 – Melbourne, AU – Forum ^

11 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov ^

North America

February 2025

24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +

27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues +

March 2025

2 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues +

5 – Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor +

7 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +

9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore +

11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + (not a Live Nation show)

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore +

15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount +

16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues +

18 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS +

19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY +

20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore +

22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone +

23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre +

25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee +

26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

28 – Denver, CO – Summit

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center +

April 2025

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater + (not a Live Nation show)

5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom +

6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + (not a Live Nation show)

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom +

* Matilda Mann supporting

^ Medium Build supporting

+ Debbii Dawson supporting