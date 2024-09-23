Ripe have returned with heir highly-anticipated new single, “Friend in the Dark,” which is out now and can be found on all streaming platforms.

“Friend in the Dark” follows their critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Bright Blues, which was released last year. Bright Blues has enjoyed big excitement at radio, with the single “Settling” hitting Top 15 at AAA, Top 25 at ALT, and Alt Nation’s “Alt-18 Weekly Countdown” with over 16K+ radio spins garnering 15+million impressions and being featured as Alt Nation’s critical cut artist.

On “Friend in the Dark”, Ripe explains, “A toast: To a night so crazy you successfully convince a policeman to quit his job. To a morning after where a near perfect recovery is interrupted by a call saying grandma died. To the fact that no matter how crazy life gets, there are still nights of joyous pressure release that we wouldn’t trade for anything. To the good people who make those nights possible, our friends in the dark.”

Listen to “Friend in the Dark” below.

Tour dates:

October 18th, 2024 – Tysons, VA @ The Vault at Capital One Hall

October 19th, 2024 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery Charleston

October 31st, 2024 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

November 1st, 2024 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

November 2nd, 2024 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

November 3rd, 2024 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

November 4th, 2024 – San Francisco @ The Independent

November 6th, 2024 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

November 7th, 2024 – Bakersfield, CA @ The Nile

November 8th, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brew

November 9th, 2024 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

November 10th, 2024 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden AMP

November 14th, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando*

November 15th, 2024 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park*

November 16th, 2024 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

November 17th, 2024 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater*

December 31, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem**

* = Supporting O.A.R.

**supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends