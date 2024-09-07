Platinum producer Reazy Renegade made his debut as an honorary MLB player this past Wednesday (September 4th). Alongside mascot Billy The Marlin, the seasoned musician joined Inter Miami CF ‘s Robert Taylor and Fort Lauderdale United FC’s Cosette Morché in throwing the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlin’s win against the Washington Nationals’. The milestone event follows the release of his latest single “Peep Show” featuring Slim Jxmmi, Sukihana, Real Boston Richey, BRS Kash & LPB Poody and should hold fans over as he gears up to drop his Kranium, Bad Boy Timz, and Richie Campbell collaboration “Your Mine” next month.

“Growing up throwing the first pitch at a major league game was every little boy’s dream. It was both an honor and surreal to actually do it,” the Hits Only Music Ent. co-founder reveals in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the experience.

Reazy Renegade is a renowned instrumentalist celebrated for his distinctive sound and chart-topping hits. He gained prominence with his breakout and debut works on DJ Khaled’s “Welcome To My Hood” and Meek Mill & 2 Chainz’s “Freak Show.” Known as “Mr. Hits Only,” Reazy is recognized for his unique production style and signature producer tag, the “Renegade Dance.” Some of his viral hits include “Lottery (Renegade)” by K Camp, “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, “Balenci” by PnB Rock, and “Phone Jumpin” by Dave East & Wiz Khalifa.

A career-defining moment for Reazy was the opportunity to collaborate with Kanye West, a legend in the music industry. This experience significantly impacted his journey and artistic direction. In addition to his production success, Reazy has also ventured into the artist realm, releasing singles like “C.O.D.” and “Ballin” featuring artists such as Tory Lanez, K Camp, and Rich The Kid. These tracks have propelled his artist career to new heights, solidifying his position as a multifaceted talent in the music scene.

Watch Reazy Renegade throw the first pitch for the Marlin’s | HERE and stream his latest single “Peep Show” via Vydia on your DSP of choice below.