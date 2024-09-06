QFRMBRICKS is making his presence known with the release of his new single, “NUMB,” as he carves out his own path in the music industry. Many may be familiar with the emerging artist based on his 2020 project, Bricks Baby.

The track showcases the emerging artist’s evolving sound and hints at the direction he’s taking as he pushes toward the forefront of the scene. Hailing from Poughkeepsie, NY—a gritty, industrial area often overlooked in mainstream music—QFRMBRICKS is determined to put his city on the map through his art.

Though “NUMB” marks his debut under the Modern Life label, QFRMBRICKS is no newcomer to the game. He’s built a solid foundation over time, with a growing catalog that suggests even more impressive projects are on the horizon. Known for his ability to create compelling and memorable singles, he is positioning himself to reach new heights as his sound continues to evolve.

The official music video for “NUMB” further emphasizes QFRMBRICKS’ bold style and vision. In the visuals, the rapper reflects his street roots, staying true to the raw and authentic experiences that shape his music. From the streets to the studio, he remains connected to his crew, taking risks and staying flashy with VVS diamonds around his neck.

With this release, QFRMBRICKS signals that he is ready to claim his space in the music industry. “NUMB” not only highlights his talent but also serves as a reminder that he’s a rising force to watch, as he continues to blend his personal experiences with his artistic growth. Now is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star as he prepares for big 2025.

As he moves forward, fans can expect to see even more dynamic and powerful projects from this promising artist. Follow Q on social media for daily updates.

Stream “Numb” here and watch it below.