Today, Pixies have shared a brand new single, “Motoroller.” It is lifted from their upcoming album, The Night the Zombies Came, which will be out on October 25th via BMG.

The news of the single comes alongside the announcement that Pixies will be returning to the UK and Europe in April and May 2025 for a 20-date headlining tour, including nine UK shows with two nights at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

Following its debut on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show last night, the dynamic “Motoroller” follows Pixies frontman and principal songwriter Black Francis on a scooter ride across Berlin. Speaking on the track, Francis says: “This is one of those kinds of songs where there’s little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they’re not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won’t find exactly what the story is, but you’ll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”

Listen to “Motoroller” below and pre-order The Night the Zombies Came here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

You’re So Impatient Jane (The Night the Zombies Came) Chicken Hypnotised Johnny Good Man Motoroller I Hear You Mary Oyster Beds Mercy Me Ernest Evans Kings of the Prairie The Vegas Suite

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam

November 8 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]

November 10 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

November 13 – Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 16 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 18 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

November 21 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 23 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia

2025 UK and European Headline Tour

April 25th – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht

April 26th – Lotto Arena, Antwerp

April 28th – Oosterport, Groningen

April 29th – 013, Tilburg

May 1st – Tempodrom, Berlin

May 2nd – Palladium, Cologne

May 3rd – TonHalle, Munich

May 6th – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

May 7th – Zenith, Nantes

May 9th – Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada

May 10th – Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

May 13th – P&J Arena, Aberdeen

May 14th – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

May 16th – O2 Brixton Academy, London

May 17th – O2 Brixton Academy, London

May 19th – O2 Academy, Leeds

May 20th – Academy, Birmingham

May 21st – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

May 23rd – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

May 24th – O2 Apollo, Manchester