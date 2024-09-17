Today, Pixies have shared a brand new single, “Motoroller.” It is lifted from their upcoming album, The Night the Zombies Came, which will be out on October 25th via BMG.

The news of the single comes alongside the announcement that Pixies will be returning to the UK and Europe in April and May 2025 for a 20-date headlining tour, including nine UK shows with two nights at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. 

Following its debut on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show last night, the dynamic “Motoroller” follows Pixies frontman and principal songwriter Black Francis on a scooter ride across Berlin. Speaking on the track, Francis says: “This is one of those kinds of songs where there’s little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they’re not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won’t find exactly what the story is, but you’ll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”

Listen to “Motoroller” below and pre-order The Night the Zombies Came here.

Artwork:

Pixies The Night the Zombies Came

‘The Night the Zombies Came’ artwork

Track-listing:

  1. You’re So Impatient
  2. Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)
  3. Chicken
  4. Hypnotised
  5. Johnny Good Man
  6. Motoroller
  7. I Hear You Mary
  8. Oyster Beds
  9. Mercy Me
  10. Ernest Evans
  11. Kings of the Prairie
  12. The Vegas Suite 

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam 

November 8 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT] 

November 10 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand 

November 13 – Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT] 

November 16 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT] 

November 18 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia 

November 21 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT] 

November 23 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia 

2025 UK and European Headline Tour 

April 25th – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht 

April 26th – Lotto Arena, Antwerp 

April 28th – Oosterport, Groningen 

April 29th – 013, Tilburg 

May 1st – Tempodrom, Berlin 

May 2nd – Palladium, Cologne 

May 3rd – TonHalle, Munich 

May 6th – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux 

May 7th – Zenith, Nantes 

May 9th – Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada 

May 10th – Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon 

May 13th – P&J Arena, Aberdeen 

May 14th – O2 Academy, Edinburgh 

May 16th – O2 Brixton Academy, London 

May 17th – O2 Brixton Academy, London 

May 19th – O2 Academy, Leeds 

May 20th – Academy, Birmingham 

May 21st – Utilita Arena, Cardiff 

May 23rd – O2 City Hall, Newcastle 

May 24th – O2 Apollo, Manchester