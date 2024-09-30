Platinum-Certified rising Texas-based country/rock band Pecos & the Rooftops have released an emotional new song, “Missing Peace” via Warner Records.

The song illuminates yet another dimension of the buzzing group’s dynamic and diverse signature sound. Lightly strummed acoustic guitar underscores confessional verses as frontman Pecos Hurley gets introspective. All of this unfiltered reflection gives way to a moment of realization in the chorus, “Loving you is saving me.” A piercing guitar solo only amplifies this sentiment as his last words echo, “You saw the goodness in a hundred miles an hour.”

Listen to the new single “Missing Peace” below.

It lands in the wake of “One Drunk Summer,” which notably marked the group’s first release since their self-titled debut album, Pecos & The Rooftops, in 2023. Right out of the gate, it amassed over 1 million total streams and counting.

Right now, Pecos & The Rooftops are in the midst of a string of headline dates and festival appearances. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below and head here for ticketing information.

Tour dates:

Oct 17 — San Marcos, TX @ The Marc

Oct 18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Ice HouseDowntown

Oct 19 — Angleton, TX @ Brazoria County Fair 2024

Oct 24 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

Oct 25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct 26 — Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

Nov 01 — Waco, TX @ The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

Nov 02 — Nacogdoches, TX @ Banita Creek Hall

Nov 08 — Pocola, OK @ Choctaw CasinoHotel

Nov 09 — Grant, OK @ Stage 271

Nov 14 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Boot Barn Hall

Nov 15 — Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose

Nov 16 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

Dec 14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s