Vancouver, Canada’s Peach Pit has released a new single titled “Did You Love Somebody,” which is out now. The single is lifted from their new album, Magpie, which will be released on October 25th via Columbia Records.

“Did You Love Somebody” is a delicate, hand-picked follow-up to the previously released title-track “Magpie,” and is a heart-tugging self-described “super-stripped-down love song.” Peach Pit vocalist Neil Smith further explains, “I’m in a relationship now and this song is from one lover to another asking, ‘Did you love somebody before me?’ It’s about that curiosity that sometimes creeps in, and can develop into insecurities. Who were the people that they loved before you? Are they experiencing this for the first time?”

Listen to “Did You Love Somebody” below and pre-order Magpie here.

The fourth studio album from Peach Pit is a masterclass in expansive arrangement and deeply felt songwriting, further solidifying the band as a force to be reckoned with. The eleven songs captured on Magpie find the quartet — lead singer Smith, guitarist Chris Vanderkooy, bassist Peter Wilton, and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi — diving deeper into classic sounds while honing a musical style that entirely feels like their own.

While making Magpie, Peach Pit drew inspiration from the Beatles’ classic and distinct approach to melody, as well as the multifarious sounds explored within the Fab Four’s various side projects. The end result is Peach Pit’s most sonically kaleidoscopic record yet. From the deeply felt indie-rock sound they’ve already become well-known for to the psychedelic touches that surfaced on records like You and Your Friends and From 2 to 3. “All those different pieces make us a unique band,” says Smith.

The record’s distinctive title was partly inspired by witnessing flocks of magpies on tour in Australia, which served as creative inspiration for Smith’s songwriting. Back home in Vancouver, some further research led him to discover an old poem concerning the peculiar, beautiful bird: “One for sorrow, Two for luck, Three for a wedding, Four for death; Five for silver, Six for gold; Seven for a secret, Not to be told; Eight for heaven, Nine for hell, And ten for the devil’s own sell.”

“I thought it was interesting how these birds can be good and bad omens,” Smith further explains, before elaborating on how his own decision to quit drinking years ago dovetailed with the symbolic subject matter captured on the record’s wild-eyed, guitar solo-laden title track. “I came up with this character—a person that represented the left turn I could’ve taken in my life,” Smith states. “He represented the worst-case scenario if I hadn’t stopped drinking and partying, and I connected him to that poem’s message about the good and bad in life. It all depends on which road you take.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: