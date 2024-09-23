Critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien has shared her deeply personal new single, “lower.

Serving as the first track from her forthcoming EP, the release of “lower” coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, underscoring the song’s focus on mental health and the ongoing dialogue about coping and vulnerability.

“lower” is a raw and unfiltered expression of the struggles O’Brien faced during a particularly challenging time in her life. The single aims to shine a light on mental health, encouraging open conversations about the realities of feeling overwhelmed and hitting rock bottom. Her poignant lyrics and candid reflection are both haunting and heartfelt, offering listeners a profound look into her personal battles.

In her own words, O’Brien shares: “I wrote ‘lower’ at a particularly low (pun intended) point in my life. To avoid getting overly morbid and potentially making everyone uncomfortable, I won’t go into too much detail… the bridge of the song already does that for me, I think. I am pretty incapable of censoring myself in my music, especially when I am really going through something. This song is a perfect example of that. I said everything I felt, without making it look pretty or be easily digestible, without adding any bells or whistles. Plain and simple. Just the hard truths of what it feels like to hit rock bottom… repeatedly.”

The track is a testament to her commitment to authenticity and emotional transparency in her music. Known for her evocative lyrics and powerful voice, O’Brien has amassed a significant following, with over 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a string of hits including “Empty,” “hate u love u,” and “Josslyn,” which collectively have garnered over half a billion streams. In June, Olivia released love & limerence, her first project released under her own label, girlhood records via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide.