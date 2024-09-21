Quickly becoming one of the hottest new acts in West Coast hip-hop, Los Angeles’ HussleBoyFetti follows up his breakout singles “Liar” and “Energy” with a new collaboration with Stinc Gang frontman Ralfy The Plug called “Unfollow.”

The new hit is about distancing yourself from the clout chasers and leechers. Overall, the duo preach self-made qualities to succeed. Fetti delivers more of his charismatic laid-back flow blended with street lingo that creates magentic attraction for listeners both new and old.

He raps: “Sticking to the plan like I’m pose too / cup half full but that money is my coaster / It always gives me closure / I don’t really need to much exposure / Tell me what you want, what you really want, baby all I want is the money and the throat…”

Ralfy Da Plug displays a swavy demeanor as he coaches listeners on how to play the game without cheat codes that won’t make you an imitation of others. “Told them paid in full and I beat a couple RICOs / I can show you how to play the game with no cheat codes / Only thing I can’t stand is a bitch that freeloads,” raps Ralfy.

The new collaboration appears on HussleBoyFetti’s latest album, For The City, a six-song EP featuring Joe Moses, K. Ross, Xavii, and Chef Boy. Fetti’s journey has been a rollercoaster ride that has modified him to the exciting new star we witness today.

“Unfollow” has received tremendous praise across social media. A YouTube user commented, “Certified banger [fire emoji],” while another wrote, “King in the making [fire emoji] [crown emoji].”

Watch the new video below, and afterward, follow HussleBoyFetti on social media for daily updates and more.