Philadelphia alternative-rockers Grayscale have shared their hard-hitting, unapologetic new single + music video, “Let Go.”

“Let Go” is all about the day you finally feel freed of that person or situation that has been draining you, and serves as a celebration of the advent of the healing process. “Oftentimes the drain on you eventually starts to deteriorate your peace and make the world feel darker than it actually is,” says Grayscale vocalist Collin Walsh. “It’s sort of a ‘fuck you’ song while also recognizing personal and spiritual growth.”

“Let Go” comes alongside the announcement from Grayscale of their fourth studio album, The Hart, which will be released on January 31st.

On the new album, Grayscale share the following note:

“Our 4th album, ‘The Hart,’ will be released January 31st 2025. This is the longest amount of time we’ve ever taken between records, and it’s the longest amount of time we’ve ever spent working on a single album. In that time, we’ve experienced quite a lot. Not only as individuals, but also as friends – a collective unit. Addictions, deaths, losing our religion, finding it again, and pulling each other out of (and sometimes through) all the grief that came along with it. It was the most painful period of our lives as humans, and yet it is the closest we’ve ever been. Things change as you grow older, but at the same time they kind of don’t change at all. We’ve known each other for most of our lives at this point, and have been able to count on each other no matter what since the day we met. But this is not a record about nostalgia. It’s about growth, facing the very real and difficult parts of life, dealing with pain, and overcoming it all spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically. It is about healing. It is a collection of real life stories, through real life events. Through all of this, our hunger to find the best version of our band went deeper than it ever has. We’d grown bored and uninspired to the majority of music that was coming out. Everything sounded the same. Even to ourselves, everything we had been writing all started to sound the same. So we stripped it all down the studs. Back to the same basement we wrote songs in when we were 14. We reminded ourselves of why we fell in love with music as kids. The art and the craft of it. The struggle and the reward of it. The way we could speak to one another and connect in a room through it without words. We channeled all of the personal pain we were experiencing into that room with the sole purpose of making the most authentic, genuine, and vulnerable art that we could make. Writing about who we are and what we’ve been through. We were going to name this record, “The Heart.” It felt like a more meaningful name than the record being self-titled, but still holding the same sentiment. “Hart,” though, is the maiden name of one of our grandmothers. It’s a name that was carried by a strong Irish catholic woman, someone who represented who we are and how we grew up. Someone who loved to laugh and loved to fight. Someone who was truly herself. Someone from the same bloodline. After all, this record was quite literally made through blood, sweat, and tears with each other. Heart is being there at a moment’s notice when your friend’s parent is dying. Heart is “I hate you right now but I’m not going anywhere because I love you”. It’s the real love. The deep kind that you only get to share with a small handful of people in a lifetime. We’re lucky we have it with each other. We’re lucky we have you all too. From the Hart, Grayscale.”

Listen to “Let Go” below and pre-order The Hart here.