Nashville singer/songwriter George Birge has shared his highly-anticipated and fan-demanded new sing, “Missin’ Tonight.”

All about leaving the world behind and getting lost in each other, “Missin’ Tonight” was written by Birge with Daniel Ross and Taylor Phillips and is an off-the-map anthem about disappearing into love itself. The song was also produced by Ross with a mix of distorted guitars, hard-hitting drums, and smooth vocals.

Birge first teased the infectious song across his social media channels this summer, leaving fans wanting more. The track drop comes with a music video to match, directed by Corey Miller and produced by Midtown Motion.

“We wrote this song on the bus after one of the biggest shows of the year,” explains Birge. “We wanted to capture the energy we got from the crowd that night into a song and wrote ‘Missin’ Tonight’.”

Watch the music video for “Missin’ Tonight” below.

With momentum building behind the headline-making newcomer, “Missin’ Tonight” lands as Birge’s current single continues its climb up the charts. “Cowboy Songs” is Top 15 at Country radio, after his debut single “Mind On You” hit #1 to start of 2024.

“Cowboy Songs” leads Birge’s seven song Cowboy Songs EP, with the Texas native co-writing five tracks alongside hitmakers like Jon Nite, Paul DiGiovanni, Rodney Clawson and more.

Additionally, Birge will further cement himself as one of Country’s brightest new stars next spring, announcing his debut performance at the iconic Stagecoach Festival in 2025 (April 25-27 in Indio, California).

Upcoming shows include stops at the GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento (10/19), plus a headlining gig at Chicago’s famous Joe’s Bar on Weed St. (11/1), and much more. For all tour details, click here.