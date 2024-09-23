Singer/songwriter/producer Games We Play — aka Emmyn Calleiro — has kicked off his new era with a brand new single, “She’s the Girl.”

“She’s the Girl” s the first piece of new music from Games We Play since his debut album, Life’s Going Great, was released back in March via Fueled by Ramen / DCD2.

“She’s The Girl” sees Games We Play turn another page and start a new chapter in the process. Created in Los Angeles, it nods to sunny, yet sharp late-nineties pop rock with self-aware lyricism, slick storytelling, and a sugary chorus. Thematically, he wrestles with the concept of realizing the one you’ve been looking for all along is actually the one who’s right in front of you. A head-nodding riff cruises over the track’s upbeat drums as acoustic guitar uplifts the vocals. During the hook, he experiences an epiphany, “There’s a million ways to try and say, ‘She’s the one. She’s all I know!’ But, I keep on letting her go.”

About “She’s The Girl,” Emmyn shared, “It’s the first song I wrote since I moved back to Los Angeles earlier this year. To me, it feels like the start of a new Games We Play. I worked with a group of great people and embraced some different elements. I really like acoustic guitar, and I’m moving into a sound that’s reminiscent of the old nineties bands that I love like Third Eye Blind. The subject matter is also a bit more serious. Lyrically, it’s about being in a committed relationship, but thinking you might want to be with somebody else. Eventually, you do recognize you’re with ‘the one’ already—hopefully not too late,” he laughs.

Listen to “She’s the Girl” below.

Games We Play also recently announced his North American headline She’s The Girl Tour. The tour rolls through markets on the east coast and Canada, and concludes on November 25th in Birmingham, AL at Saturn. Tickets are on sale now. Full tour itinerary is included below. For tickets and more information visit here.

Tour dates:

November 07, 2024 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

November 09, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

November 11, 2024 – London, ON – Rum Runners Music Hall

November 12, 2024 – Kitchener, ON – The Hub

November 14, 2024 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

November 15, 2024 – Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club

November 16, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Reits PDB

November 19, 2024 – Hartford, CT – The Webster Theater

November 20, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

November 21, 2024 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

November 23, 2024 – Durham, NC – Local 506

November 25, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

*Festival Appearance